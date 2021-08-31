Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New Investment in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,838,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,352,000. VEREIT makes up about 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 1.24% of VEREIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VER. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in VEREIT by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,759,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,473,000 after purchasing an additional 780,978 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,156,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,139,000 after acquiring an additional 91,654 shares during the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 4,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,449,000 after acquiring an additional 849,924 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in VEREIT by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 3,508,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,425 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VEREIT by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,260,000 after acquiring an additional 363,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEREIT alerts:

NYSE:VER traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,731. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. Analysts anticipate that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.49%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VER. Capital One Financial lowered VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEREIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VEREIT from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.86.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.