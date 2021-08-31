Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,675,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 374,943 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne comprises 1.2% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 3.33% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $129,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AJRD. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 17,684 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter worth about $153,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 826.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 36,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 11,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AJRD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The stock had a trading volume of 311,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,410. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.