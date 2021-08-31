Magnetar Financial LLC Reduces Stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Magnetar Financial LLC reduced its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,882,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,438 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 6.58% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $51,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 644.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $491,000. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth $665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $17.74. 321,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,707. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $777.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPWH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

