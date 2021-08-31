Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 150,069 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its position in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,009,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,069 shares during the quarter. Shaw Communications comprises about 1.4% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.05% of Shaw Communications worth $145,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Shaw Communications by 13.2% during the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SJR traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.40. 115,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 628,596. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.10. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.12 and a 12 month high of $30.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 16.75%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous dividend of $0.08. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

