Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 237,565 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,417,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 237,565 shares during the period. Athene makes up approximately 1.5% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.26% of Athene worth $163,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Athene during the first quarter worth $116,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Athene stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.97. The company had a trading volume of 921,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.10. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $70.37.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

ATH has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.98.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

