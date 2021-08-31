Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 260,476 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,155,184 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 260,476 shares during the quarter. Xilinx comprises 1.6% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.47% of Xilinx worth $167,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 24.0% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Xilinx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Truist increased their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

XLNX stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 50.85 and a beta of 1.00. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $159.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.89.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

