Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 444,547 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 579,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,547 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $34,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,201,000 after buying an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AZN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,412,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,329. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $60.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

