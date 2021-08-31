Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 832,641 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,228,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 832,641 shares during the quarter. People’s United Financial makes up 1.0% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.46% of People’s United Financial worth $106,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PBCT. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 29,332.7% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,941,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after buying an additional 3,928,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,660,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $620,423,000 after buying an additional 3,370,025 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 617.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,005,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,797,000 after buying an additional 2,586,281 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter valued at about $21,355,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial by 62.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,651,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after buying an additional 1,023,021 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of People’s United Financial stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. 4,455,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.21. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $19.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 30.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, August 1st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. Compass Point lifted their price objective on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.29.

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

