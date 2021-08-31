Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $110.32 Million Position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,907,023 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $110,321,000. Raven Industries comprises approximately 1.0% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 5.31% of Raven Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,902,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $226,260,000 after buying an additional 419,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 26.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,564,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $59,953,000 after purchasing an additional 328,943 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 184.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 911,597 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Raven Industries in the second quarter valued at $64,754,000. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raven Industries by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 634,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raven Industries stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 139,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,647. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.86. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.52.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 10.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on RAVN. CJS Securities lowered shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About Raven Industries

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

