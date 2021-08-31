Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $22.49 Million Position in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 304,746 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,490,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 1.80% of U.S. Concrete at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,801,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 238,145 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Concrete by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 191,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after acquiring an additional 43,811 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in U.S. Concrete during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,364,000. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of U.S. Concrete stock remained flat at $$73.99 during trading on Tuesday. 68 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -528.46 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.45. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $78.99.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,237 shares in the company, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.85, for a total transaction of $36,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,125. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc engages in the production of ready-mixed concrete. It operates through Ready-mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products segments. The Ready-Mixed Concrete segment focuses on the formulation, preparation, and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to the job sites of customers. The Aggregate Products segment produces crushed stone, sand and gravel from aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas, Oklahoma, United States, Virgin Islands, and British Columbia, Canada.

