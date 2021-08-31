Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $68.26 Million Position in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,128,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $68,264,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Weingarten Realty Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 164.5% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

WRI remained flat at $$31.44 during midday trading on Tuesday. 26,456,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,251,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.32). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

WRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Weingarten Realty Investors Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

