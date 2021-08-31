Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $71.23 Million Position in CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,271,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,231,000. CAI International makes up 0.7% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 7.35% of CAI International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in CAI International by 136.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter worth about $734,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CAI International in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in CAI International by 70.3% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 27,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CAI International by 18.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CAI International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAI shares. William Blair lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley lowered CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CAI International stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $55.97. 343,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. CAI International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $971.53 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.51.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAI International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

CAI International Profile

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.