Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 281,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,780,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 19,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.86. 8,432,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,579,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $56.75 and a 1 year high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a positive return on equity of 37.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.83.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.