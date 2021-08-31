Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,564,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,405,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 3.46% of Core-Mark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORE. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Core-Mark during the second quarter valued at about $75,097,000. Engaged Capital LLC purchased a new position in Core-Mark in the first quarter worth about $30,704,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323,930 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Core-Mark by 1,004.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 114,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,137,000 after acquiring an additional 103,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 9.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

CORE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Core-Mark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,335,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,372. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.85. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Co, Inc engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

