Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Research Coverage Started at Macquarie

Equities research analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

MGNI has been the topic of several other reports. Truist upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.40.

Get Magnite alerts:

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Magnite has a one year low of $5.57 and a one year high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.13 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $169,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 264,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,956,167.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph R. Prusz sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $80,835.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 327,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Magnite by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,730,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,378,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Magnite by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.