Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $28.41

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.41, but opened at $29.18. Magnite shares last traded at $28.63, with a volume of 7,292 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities upgraded Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Magnite from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.13 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, Director Paul Caine sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $491,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 157,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,919.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 1,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $39,720.42. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 258,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,930,717.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,627 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 4.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $541,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the first quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

