Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.26 and last traded at $7.26. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 3,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Separately, Erste Group raised shares of Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

