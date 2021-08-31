Main Street Research LLC Acquires 12,342 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,342 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,666 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in NextEra Energy by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $84.19. 94,089 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,641. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.34. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.79 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

