Main Street Research LLC Boosts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter worth about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded down $7.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,541.73. 13,728 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,346,656. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,509.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,312.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.35 billion, a PE ratio of 79.50, a P/E/G ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a net margin of 63.65% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,635.53.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

