Main Street Research LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC owned about 0.09% of Albemarle worth $18,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Albemarle by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALB traded down $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $234.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,338. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.77 and a 200-day moving average of $172.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.18. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.06 and a 52-week high of $244.43. The company has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,754.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,875 shares of company stock worth $5,426,617. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on Albemarle from $208.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

