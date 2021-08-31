Main Street Research LLC Buys 168 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 39.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,864,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 217.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 827,381 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $552,633,000 after purchasing an additional 566,506 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $232,871,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,971,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,973,095,000 after purchasing an additional 404,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 28.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,595,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,065,408,000 after purchasing an additional 348,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $8.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $738.99. The stock had a trading volume of 368,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,944,770. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $679.63 and a 200 day moving average of $669.24. The stock has a market cap of $731.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 380.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.97. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $329.88 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. Tesla had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,492,715.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total value of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,175 shares of company stock valued at $38,151,862 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tesla from $820.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Tesla from $718.00 to $745.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $175.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$900.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $585.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

