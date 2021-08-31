Main Street Research LLC Grows Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $28,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 428.6% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 60.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $945.78. 3,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,517. The stock has a market cap of $143.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $893.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $830.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $531.39 and a 12 month high of $959.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.33 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.85 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 48.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $953.31.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total value of $154,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

