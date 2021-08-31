Main Street Research LLC Grows Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Main Street Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,223 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,339 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines comprises about 1.8% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Southwest Airlines worth $22,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter valued at $1,484,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.7% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 127,949 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.55. 202,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,029. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.95 and a beta of 1.24.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

