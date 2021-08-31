Main Street Research LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Research LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 28.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after buying an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after buying an additional 2,420,963 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.98. 120,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,322,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.07. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $455.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

