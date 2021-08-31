Main Street Research LLC Has $20.10 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Main Street Research LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $20,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

CVX traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $97.93. The stock had a trading volume of 241,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,344,636. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $189.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $103.57.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.