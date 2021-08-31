Main Street Research LLC Has $23.91 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.1% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 44.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $82.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,947. The firm has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.33. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.