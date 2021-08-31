Main Street Research LLC Has $3.32 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Main Street Research LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHW traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.05. 219,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,837,802. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.03.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,569 shares of company stock worth $41,569,505 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

