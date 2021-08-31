Main Street Research LLC Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 2,512.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,742,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,548 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,122,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,383,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 6.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,358,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,706,032,000 after purchasing an additional 612,811 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 177.1% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 838,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,052,000 after buying an additional 535,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,344,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,512,000 after buying an additional 424,658 shares during the period. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VEEV traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $330.94. 4,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,859. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.74 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $323.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 131.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $678,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.25, for a total value of $1,611,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,714.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,078 shares of company stock valued at $6,480,005. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VEEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.06.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

