Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 698,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,953 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 93,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $42.03. The company had a trading volume of 701,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,738,707. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $353.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

