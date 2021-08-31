Main Street Research LLC Increases Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 346,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide accounts for approximately 2.3% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Otis Worldwide worth $28,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 81.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,586,000 after purchasing an additional 109,092 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,226. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $58.04 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.10 and a 200 day moving average of $77.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

