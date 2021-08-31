Main Street Research LLC Purchases 6,541 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Main Street Research LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.4% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $29,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Caterpillar by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $249,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $211.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,791. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $212.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.48. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $116.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 67.68%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

