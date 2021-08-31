Main Street Research LLC Purchases New Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 180,154 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,281,000. Main Street Research LLC owned approximately 0.05% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 76.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in D.R. Horton by 329.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 48,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 77,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.44.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.89. 38,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,105,931. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.