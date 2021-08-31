Main Street Research LLC Reduces Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,738 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 72,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 120,342 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 20,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,130 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSCO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,226,330. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $60.27. The company has a market capitalization of $247.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

