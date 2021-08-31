Main Street Research LLC Takes $23.46 Million Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 149,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,455,000. Aptiv accounts for about 1.9% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned 0.06% of Aptiv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 36.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aptiv by 35.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Aptiv by 1,563.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APTV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.62. 12,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,371. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.76. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 2.11. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.94.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

