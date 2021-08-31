Main Street Research LLC Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 979,241 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $19,761,000. Main Street Research LLC owned about 0.10% of Regions Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 56,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,808,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,685,000 after buying an additional 702,279 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 174,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Regions Financial by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 702,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 233,109 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.56. 56,917 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,466,375. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $23.81.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.62%.

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Compass Point increased their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.04.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

