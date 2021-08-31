Maincoin (MNC) Market Cap Reaches $1.12 Million

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Maincoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Maincoin has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $18,868.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00056460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002829 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00014064 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $404.30 or 0.00863631 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047114 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00102379 BTC.

About Maincoin

MNC is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official Twitter account is @maincoin_M and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

Buying and Selling Maincoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maincoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

