Mainframe (MFT) Market Cap Tops $169.51 Million

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. During the last week, Mainframe has traded up 5.9% against the dollar. One Mainframe coin can now be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. Mainframe has a total market cap of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mainframe alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00052596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002999 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014094 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00052085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.99 or 0.00750253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00101279 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mainframe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mainframe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mainframe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mainframe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mainframe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.