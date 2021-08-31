Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Maison Luxe stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,467. Maison Luxe has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.

About Maison Luxe

Maison Luxe, Inc engages in the delivery of digital video and television content via the Internet. It operates the Clikia App, which includes the interconnected Clikia.com website and Clikia TV.The company was founded on June 20, 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Lee, NJ.

