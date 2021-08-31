Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) Short Interest Down 22.4% in August

Maison Luxe Inc. (OTCMKTS:MASN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the July 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Maison Luxe stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 84,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,467. Maison Luxe has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.52.
About Maison Luxe
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Maison Luxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maison Luxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.