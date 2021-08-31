Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MNGPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Man Group alerts:

MNGPF opened at $2.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.40. Man Group has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.