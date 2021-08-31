Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 6,056 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 323,212 shares.The stock last traded at $16.87 and had previously closed at $17.54.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANU shares. TheStreet downgraded Manchester United from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The firm has a market cap of $734.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($13.31). The firm had revenue of $118.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Manchester United’s dividend payout ratio is presently -180.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Manchester United during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Manchester United in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Manchester United by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.53% of the company’s stock.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

