ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 76.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,205 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in ManpowerGroup by 137.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 346.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 30.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAN shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.56.

NYSE MAN opened at $121.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.93. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

