Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP cut its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,420 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,730,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $1,620,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,318,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,050,000 after purchasing an additional 452,968 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 5.4% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at $289,000. 46.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MFC. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of MFC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.48. 4,828,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,029. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.49. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.2233 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

