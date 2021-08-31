Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 324,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,431,659 shares.The stock last traded at $19.60 and had previously closed at $19.53.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Manulife Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,359,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 112.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,460,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,417 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 177.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,722,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.98% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

