MAP Protocol Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.38 Million (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $27.88 million and $1.38 million worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,117,715,219 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

