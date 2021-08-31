Margaret Tooth Sells 250 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) insider Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,709,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Tooth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 250 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.07, for a total value of $28,517.50.

On Monday, June 28th, Margaret Tooth sold 150 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total value of $16,930.50.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $3.91 on Tuesday, hitting $91.58. 180,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,808. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.83 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.53. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRUP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Trupanion by 823.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

