MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities assumed coverage on MarketWise in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get MarketWise alerts:

NASDAQ MKTW traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, reaching $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 870,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,991. MarketWise has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in MarketWise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,988,000. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of MarketWise by 2,198.6% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 1,648,921 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise in the first quarter valued at $12,139,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketWise by 3,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $10,395,000 after buying an additional 1,016,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of MarketWise by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Omni Partners LLP now owns 891,015 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $8,821,000 after buying an additional 195,623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise Company Profile

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.