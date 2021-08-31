Marlin (POND) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.02 Million

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. Over the last week, Marlin has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. Marlin has a market cap of $66.02 million and approximately $23.59 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0896 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Marlin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00131632 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.22 or 0.00152141 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,689.46 or 0.99809359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,271.49 or 0.06706284 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $485.67 or 0.00995593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin launched on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Marlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Marlin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.