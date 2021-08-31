Marlow Hernandez Buys 1,179,109 Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Stock

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) CEO Marlow Hernandez purchased 1,179,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $12,687,212.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,106.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marlow Hernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 27th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 5,833 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $69,062.72.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Marlow Hernandez acquired 54,727 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $652,893.11.

On Friday, August 20th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 10,000 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $102,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Marlow Hernandez purchased 11,900 shares of Cano Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.82 per share, with a total value of $116,858.00.

Shares of NYSE CANO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,315,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,279. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cano Health in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $750,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $2,232,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the second quarter worth about $29,971,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

