Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Holdings Reduced by Crystal Rock Capital Management

Crystal Rock Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,975 shares during the quarter. Marriott International comprises approximately 2.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist increased their price target on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Shares of MAR stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.98. The company had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,224. The firm has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.45 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.28 and a 200 day moving average of $142.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

