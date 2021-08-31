Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,302 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up approximately 0.9% of BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 42.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,224.7% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 122,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 122,254 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,366,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 42,193 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $1,836,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 55,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMC. UBS Group upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.32.

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $157.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,868. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.64 and a 200 day moving average of $134.26. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $157.53. The company has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.33. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

In related news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.